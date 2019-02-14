Adding a Separate Developer Account to your iOS Device
Apple is now requiring Developer accounts have 2FA turned on as a security measure.
This has led to a lot of confusion because a lot of developers have separate accounts for good reason. Here’s how you can add your developer account to your device to get authentication codes.
- Go to Passwords and Accounts on your iOS device.
- Add Account
- Add iCloud
- Sign in to your developer account
- Turn off all the switches
- Bam
- Go to App Store connect or something like that
- Try to sign in
You should get two factor codes on that device
[Optional] File a radar to get this process streamlined/clarified.
Despite the account being labeled as ‘inactive’ on that account screen, you have added your device as a “trusted” device capable of receiving two-factor authentication codes.
I did this process after I had activated 2FA on my developer account. But you should be able to sign in this way, then go to appleid.apple.com, and enable Two-Factor Authentication there.
Edit: The one problem is enabling it in the first place - the easiest way is to create a temporary user on your Mac and enable it there, but damn if that isn’t a clunky solution.